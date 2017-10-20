Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 4,764

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1780 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (2)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
14722 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1780 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

