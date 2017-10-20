Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 4,764
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1780
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1780 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1951 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
14722 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1780 "Ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
