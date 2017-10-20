1/2 Thaler 1780 EB "Ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1780 "Ribbon in hair" with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (3)