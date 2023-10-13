Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3021 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
