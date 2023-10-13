Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3021 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search