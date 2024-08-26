Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1791

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1791 EB
Reverse Ducat 1791 EB
Ducat 1791 EB
Average price 4400 $
Sales
0 61
Obverse Ducat 1791 EB
Reverse Ducat 1791 EB
Ducat 1791 EB
Average price 4600 $
Sales
0 8

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB
Average price 220 $
Sales
0 116
Obverse 10 Groszy 1791 EB
Reverse 10 Groszy 1791 EB
10 Groszy 1791 EB
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 29

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 1 Grosz 1791 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1791 EB
1 Grosz 1791 EB
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse 1 Grosz 1791 MV
Reverse 1 Grosz 1791 MV
1 Grosz 1791 MV
Average price 460 $
Sales
0 13

Measuring weights

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1791 Eagle
Reverse Weight of Ducat 1791 Eagle
Weight of Ducat 1791 Eagle
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Weight of Ducat 1791 Libra
Reverse Weight of Ducat 1791 Libra
Weight of Ducat 1791 Libra
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 2
