Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (606)
- Weight 9,32 g
- Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 916,811
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
