Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (606)
  • Weight 9,32 g
  • Pure silver (181,5848 oz) 5647,92 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 916,811

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Janas (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (24)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
421 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
178 $
Price in auction currency 720 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Numedux - March 13, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date March 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1791 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search