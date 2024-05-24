Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,48 g
- Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 608,636
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (13)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
