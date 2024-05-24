Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 10 Groszy 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,48 g
  • Pure silver (0,0299 oz) 0,93 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 608,636

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,300. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (13)
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Poland 10 Groszy 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 11, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date June 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Groszy 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1791 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 10 Groszy Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search