Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,520)
  • Weight 5,376 g
  • Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • Diameter 26 - 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,307,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - December 1, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

