Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,520)
- Weight 5,376 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- Diameter 26 - 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 2,307,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place March 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date December 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
