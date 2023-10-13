Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,220,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
