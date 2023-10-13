1 Grosz 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

