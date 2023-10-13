Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1791 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1791 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,220,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,700. Bidding took place November 16, 2019.

Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • GGN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - March 5, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - December 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1791 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
