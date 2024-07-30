Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,303. Bidding took place January 30, 2021.

