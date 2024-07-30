Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1779-1795" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1779-1795" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 32,606

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,303. Bidding took place January 30, 2021.

Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
4744 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7641 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Goldberg - February 2, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Schulman - February 22, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date February 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

