Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1779-1795" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 32,606
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 8,303. Bidding took place January 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
4744 $
Price in auction currency 21000 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7641 $
Price in auction currency 34000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 2, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date February 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
