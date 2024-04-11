Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 3,906,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (11)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Numision (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (6)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (10)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search