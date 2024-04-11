Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 3,906,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (11)
  • GGN (2)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Numision (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (6)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (10)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

