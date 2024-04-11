3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1791 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (7) VF (47) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (11)

GGN (2)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (6)

Numision (2)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stare Monety (6)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (10)

Wu-eL (1)