1 Grosz 1791 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,220,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
