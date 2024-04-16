1 Grosz 1791 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (2)