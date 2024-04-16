Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1791 MV (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1791 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1791 MV - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,220,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1791 with mark MV. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place November 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (3)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 1450 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2018
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - March 18, 2004
Seller GGN
Date March 18, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - October 18, 2003
Seller GGN
Date October 18, 2003
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Poland 1 Grosz 1791 MV at auction GGN - October 19, 2002
Seller GGN
Date October 19, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search