Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Weight of Ducat
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 24, 2001.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
