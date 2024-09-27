Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 24, 2001.

Сondition VF (2)