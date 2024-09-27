Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Weight of Ducat
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra". This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,150. Bidding took place February 24, 2001.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1791 "Libra", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
