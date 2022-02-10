Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Weight of Ducat
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle". This brass coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
