Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Weight of Ducat
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle". This brass coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 455 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,900. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - December 16, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle" at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1791 "Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

