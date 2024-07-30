Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1786-1791" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

