Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1786-1791" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1786-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1786-1791" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 32,606

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4705 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4211 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Ducat 1791 EB at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
