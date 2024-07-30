Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1791 EB "Type 1786-1791" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 32,606
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1791
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1791 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 17,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
4705 $
Price in auction currency 19500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
4211 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
