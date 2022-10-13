Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
