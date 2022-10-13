Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2015.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - April 12, 1997
Seller GGN
Date April 12, 1997
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
