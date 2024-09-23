Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1786

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1786 EB
Reverse Ducat 1786 EB
Ducat 1786 EB
Average price 4300 $
Sales
0 3

Silver coins

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB
Average price 490 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 38

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB
1 Grosz 1786 EB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1 Grosz 1786 EB Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 660 $
Sales
0 11

Pattern coins

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB Pattern Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB Pattern Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
1/2 Grosz 1786 EB Pattern Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 6
