Ducat 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 5,797
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1786 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 404 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 15,500. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Seller WCN
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
4573 $
Price in auction currency 15500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
4065 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
