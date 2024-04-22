Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 283,365

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction WDA - MiM - June 22, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 21, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 13, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1786 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search