2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,587)
- Weight 3,34 g
- Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
- Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 283,365
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1786 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 772 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Marciniak (9)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (6)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 625 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
