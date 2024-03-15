Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - January 26, 2019
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" at auction GGN - October 23, 2004
Seller GGN
Date October 23, 2004
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1786 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search