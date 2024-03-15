Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 708 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 7,200. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 575 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date January 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
