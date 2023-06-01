Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 164,018

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction Heritage - August 27, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB at auction GGN - April 23, 2005
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 1991
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search