1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,541)
- Weight 5,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 164,018
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
591 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 27, 2015
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date April 23, 2005
Condition No grade
Selling price
