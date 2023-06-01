1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1786 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (7) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) VF30 (1) Service NGC (3)