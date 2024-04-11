1 Grosz 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1786 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition VF (6) F (1)