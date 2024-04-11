Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1786 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 178,433

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1786 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

