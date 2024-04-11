Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 178,433
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1786 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 540 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.






Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
