Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 322,637
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
