Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 322,637

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 190 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 12,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1786 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 22, 1997
Condition XF
Selling price
******
