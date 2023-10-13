Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1786
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6615 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6206 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
