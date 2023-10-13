Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

