Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 1/2 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 176 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6615 $
Price in auction currency 28500 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
6206 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1786 EB "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1786 "Z MIEDZI KRAIOWEY", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1786 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search