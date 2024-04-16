Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 7,501,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3702 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - April 13, 2024
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

