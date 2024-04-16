Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 7,501,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (9)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Marciniak (10)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (20)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (16)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3702 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date April 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search