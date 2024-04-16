3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 17,250. Bidding took place February 22, 2020.

