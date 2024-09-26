Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1767

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1767 King figure
Reverse Ducat 1767 King figure
Ducat 1767 King figure
Average price 22000 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Ducat 1767 FS King figure
Reverse Ducat 1767 FS King figure
Ducat 1767 FS King figure
Average price
Sales
0 1

Silver coins

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS Without ribbon in hair
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS Without ribbon in hair
1/2 Thaler 1767 FS Without ribbon in hair
Average price 4800 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS
Average price 860 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 275
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS Copper
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS
Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS
2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 191
Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS
Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 113

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 G
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 91
Obverse 1 Grosz 1767 G
Reverse 1 Grosz 1767 G
1 Grosz 1767 G G - large
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 237
Obverse 1 Grosz 1767 g
Reverse 1 Grosz 1767 g
1 Grosz 1767 g g - small
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1767 G
Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1767 G
1/2 Grosz 1767 G
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 48
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G Crown
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 35

Commemorative coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET Copper
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI VOVET Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR Copper
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR Silver
Average price 9200 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI 17 IANUAR Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT Copper
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI INSTIT Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS Copper
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS Silver
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI NOBIS Gold
Average price
Sales
0 0

Pattern coins

Obverse 2 Zlote (60 Groszy) 1767 FLS Pattern Danzig
Reverse 2 Zlote (60 Groszy) 1767 FLS Pattern Danzig
2 Zlote (60 Groszy) 1767 FLS Pattern Danzig Tin
Average price
Sales
0 0

Measuring weights

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1767
Reverse Weight of Ducat 1767
Weight of Ducat 1767
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 13
