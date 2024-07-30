Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1767 "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1767 "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1767 "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,511

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1767 "King figure". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Otto Helbing (1)
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
21597 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Ducat 1767 "King figure" at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
450 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 450 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1767 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search