Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1767 "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,511
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1767 "King figure". This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2880 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
21597 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition UNC
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1767 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search