2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 207,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numision (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (11)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
