2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (6) VF (15) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (5)

Numimarket (2)

Numision (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (11)

WDA - MiM (1)