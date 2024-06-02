Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 207,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1215 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numision (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (11)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Numision - December 10, 2022
Seller Numision
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 26, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 29, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search