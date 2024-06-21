Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,587)
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Pure silver (0,063 oz) 1,9606 g
  • Diameter 23 - 23,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 7,110,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • COINSNET (11)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Niemczyk (31)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numision (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • Stare Monety (10)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (57)
  • WDA - MiM (9)
  • Wójcicki (13)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Grosze (1/2 Zlote) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search