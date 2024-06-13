Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,599,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1767 "Crown" with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1767 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

