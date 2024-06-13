Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1767 G "Crown" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 1,599,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1767 "Crown" with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- GGN (2)
- Marciniak (7)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (14)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 190 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12
