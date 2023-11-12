Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 27,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "VOVET" with mark CI. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
945 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "VOVET", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search