Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "VOVET" with mark CI. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 534 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • WCN (5)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
820 $
Price in auction currency 3400 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
945 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date November 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "VOVET" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 29, 2004
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 21, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "VOVET", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search