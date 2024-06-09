Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1767 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: G - large

Obverse 1 Grosz 1767 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1767 G G - large - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 48,852,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1767 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

