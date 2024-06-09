1 Grosz 1767 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1767 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (13) XF (98) VF (80) F (5) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (20) MS61 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (3) BN (29) Service NGC (15) PCGS (27)

