1 Grosz 1767 G. G - large (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: G - large
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 48,852,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1767 with mark G. G - large. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
