3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR" with mark CI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

