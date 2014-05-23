Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 7,6 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR" with mark CI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
9189 $
Price in auction currency 28000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

