3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR". Silver (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 7,6 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR" with mark CI. Silver. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
