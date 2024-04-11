Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Grosz 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Grosz 1767 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Grosz 1767 G - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Dawid Janas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,95 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 6,600,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Grosz
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (17)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (7)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 22 PLN
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland 1/2 Grosz 1767 G at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1/2 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search