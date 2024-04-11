Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Grosz 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,95 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 6,600,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Grosz
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Grosz 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
