1/2 Grosz 1767 G (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Grosz 1767 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,300. Bidding took place February 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (9) VF (28) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU53 (2) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

