Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1767 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 2,511
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1767 "King figure" with mark FS. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1767 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search