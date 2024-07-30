Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1767 FS "King figure" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1767 FS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1767 FS "King figure" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 2,511

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Poland Ducat 1767 FS "King figure" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1767 "King figure", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat
