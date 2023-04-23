Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 with mark FS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8316 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

