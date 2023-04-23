1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 with mark FS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) F (1)