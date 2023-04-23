Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS. Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 with mark FS. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2021.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
8316 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
