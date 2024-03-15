Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,367)
  • Weight 1,99 g
  • Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

  Service
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (16)
  • Niemczyk (17)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (37)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 185 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

