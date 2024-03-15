1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

