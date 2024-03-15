Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,367)
- Weight 1,99 g
- Pure silver (0,0235 oz) 0,7303 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz (Srebrenik)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,700. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- DESA (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (16)
- Niemczyk (17)
- Numedux (4)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (37)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz (Srebrenik) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search