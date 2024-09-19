Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "INSTIT". Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Gold

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 9,2 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

