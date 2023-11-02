Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 1,769

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1767 "Without ribbon in hair" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (15)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4234 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" at auction GGN - October 20, 2001
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 19, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 20, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1767 "Without ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search