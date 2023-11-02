Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1767 FS "Without ribbon in hair" (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 1,769
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1767 "Without ribbon in hair" with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 82 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 49,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- GGN (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (15)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4234 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 6000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GGN
Date October 20, 2001
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1767 "Without ribbon in hair", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search