Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Weight of Ducat 1767 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,49 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Weight of Ducat
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1767 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (3)
- WCN (4)
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search