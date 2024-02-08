Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Weight of Ducat 1767 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Weight of Ducat 1767 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Weight of Ducat 1767 - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Weight of Ducat
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1767 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • WCN (4)
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - March 25, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland Weight of Ducat 1767 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Weight of Ducat 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

