Weight of Ducat 1767 (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Weight of Ducat 1767 . This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 846 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (9)