Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "INSTIT". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "INSTIT" with mark CI. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
5907 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
