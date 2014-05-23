3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "INSTIT". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "INSTIT" with mark CI. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 533 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 20,000. Bidding took place June 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1)