Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR". Copper (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" Copper - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 27,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR" with mark CI. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 28,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (6)
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1014 $
Price in auction currency 4000 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
1279 $
Price in auction currency 4900 PLN
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "17 IANUAR" at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 26, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 2, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "17 IANUAR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Groszy (Trojak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search