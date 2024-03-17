Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1767 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Variety: g - small

Obverse 1 Grosz 1767 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1767 g g - small - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 48,852,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1767 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Numision - July 2, 2023
Seller Numision
Date July 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1767 g at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

