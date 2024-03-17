Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1767 g. g - small (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: g - small
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 48,852,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1767 with mark g. g - small. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,600. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
