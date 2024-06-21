Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,541)
  • Weight 5,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0939 oz) 2,9214 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 7,679,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Zloty (4 Grosze)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 with mark FS. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 705 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,250. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (4)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (18)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (61)
  • Numedux (11)
  • Numimarket (8)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numision (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (9)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (30)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (51)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (18)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 FS at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1767 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search