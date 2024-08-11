Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 CI "NOBIS". Gold (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 9,2 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1767 "NOBIS", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search