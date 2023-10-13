Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 11,69 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 446,750

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - February 2, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB at auction GGN - November 15, 2008
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

