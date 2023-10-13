Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 11,69 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 446,750
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 3 Groszy (Trojak)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 488 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date November 15, 2008
Condition No grade
Selling price
