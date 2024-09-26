Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1784

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1784 EB
Reverse Ducat 1784 EB
Ducat 1784 EB
Average price 5200 $
Sales
0 10

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1784 EB
Reverse Thaler 1784 EB
Thaler 1784 EB
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 41
Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB
Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB
1/2 Thaler 1784 EB
Average price 6400 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB
Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB
Average price 880 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB
Reverse 1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB
1 Zloty (4 Grosze) 1784 EB
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 14

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB
Reverse 3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB
3 Groszy (Trojak) 1784 EB
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 1 Grosz 1784 EB
Reverse 1 Grosz 1784 EB
1 Grosz 1784 EB
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 16
