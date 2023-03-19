Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
  • Diameter 34 - 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 11,923

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1/2 Thaler
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (14)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 19, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1/2 Thaler 1784 EB at auction Künker - June 19, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1784 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1/2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search