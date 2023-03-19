1/2 Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

