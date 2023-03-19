Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14,03 g
- Pure silver (0,3757 oz) 11,687 g
- Diameter 34 - 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 11,923
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1/2 Thaler
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 65,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
753 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1075 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Thaler 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
