Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Thaler 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Thaler 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 12,851

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Spink - January 15, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Wójcicki - September 15, 2018
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 22, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1784 EB at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

