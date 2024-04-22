Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.

