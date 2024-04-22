Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,07 g
- Pure silver (0,7518 oz) 23,3823 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 12,851
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 425 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 32,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2008.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1039 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1172 $
Price in auction currency 4700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
