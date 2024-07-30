Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,982)
- Weight 3,49 g
- Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
- Diameter 21 - 22 mm
- Mintage UNC 4,537
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1784 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6035 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7243 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
