Ducat 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1784 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (3)