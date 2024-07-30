Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse Ducat 1784 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse Ducat 1784 EB - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,982)
  • Weight 3,49 g
  • Pure gold (0,1102 oz) 3,4272 g
  • Diameter 21 - 22 mm
  • Mintage UNC 4,537

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1784 with mark EB. This gold coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2247 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 31,000. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6035 $
Price in auction currency 26000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7243 $
Price in auction currency 31000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1784 EB at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 6, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

