Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,627)
  • Weight 9,35 g
  • Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
  • Diameter 29 - 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Mintage UNC 179,495

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Numedux - March 24, 2019
Seller Numedux
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

