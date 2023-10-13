2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (7)