Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,627)
- Weight 9,35 g
- Pure silver (0,1885 oz) 5,8624 g
- Diameter 29 - 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Mintage UNC 179,495
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 2 Zlote (8 Groszy)
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote (8 Groszy) 1784 with mark EB. This silver coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 207 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 16,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numedux (1)
- WCN (5)
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 1850 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
