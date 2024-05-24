Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1784 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus Reverse 1 Grosz 1784 EB - Coin Value - Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,89 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 609,330

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Stanislaus II Augustus
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1784 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (5)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Stare Monety - June 7, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date June 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 1 Grosz 1784 EB at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Stanislaw Augustus Coins of Poland in 1784 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search