1 Grosz 1784 EB (Poland, Stanislaus II Augustus)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,89 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 609,330
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Stanislaus II Augustus
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1784
- Ruler Stanisław August Poniatowski (King of Poland)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1784 with mark EB. This copper coin from the times of Stanislaw Augustus struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 513 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place September 10, 2016.
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
